Tuesday June 27 2017
Manolas, Paredes to Zenit tomorrow?
By Football Italia staff

Despite reports Leandro Paredes was having second thoughts, he and Kostas Manolas could leave Roma for Zenit St Petersburg tomorrow.

The pair have been locked in talks with the Russian club for around a week, and while Manolas has already accepted the move, there were doubts over his teammate.

However, Sky Italia is now reporting that talks have progressed well and now the midfielder is also ready to join Roberto Mancini’s squad.

The deal is thought to be worth €60m plus bonuses for both players, and could be officially finalised tomorrow.

The Giallorossi have already sold Mohamed Salah to Liverpool for €42m, a fee which could eventually rise to €50m if bonuses are activated.

That means the Lupi will have brought in over €100m for the trio if the Zenit deal goes ahead, though they will now have to replace three of their key players from last season.

