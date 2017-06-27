Report: Gonalons chooses Roma

By Football Italia staff

Reports in France claim Maxime Gonalons has chosen to join Roma, who have sent an official bid to Lyon.

The French international is out of contract at the end of next season, and has spent his whole career with l’OL.

However, RMC Sport is reporting that the defensive midfielder has an agreement in principle with Roma for next season, and the Giallorossi have submitted an offer to Lyon.

It’s believed a meeting took place between Gonalons’ agent, Fredéric Guerra, and representatives from the Lupi yesterday.

While the asking price has not yet been established, and there are salary details still to be worked out, the player himself has already decided to make the switch to Serie A.

Gonalons is not only a target for sporting director Monchi, but also a personal favourite of new Coach Eusebio Di Francesco.