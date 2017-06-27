Official: Torino sign Sirigu

By Football Italia staff

Torino have officially confirmed the signing of Italian international Salvatore Sirigu from Paris Saint-Germain.

The goalkeeper was in Italy for talks yesterday, and took his medicals with the Granata this morning.

PSG confirmed that they had released the 30-year-old from his contract a year early, and his move to Toro has now been officially confirmed.

“Torino Football Club is pleased to announced that it has required Salvatore Sirigu outright from Paris Saint-Germain,” a statement from the Granata confirmed, before a statement from President Urbano Cairo.

"Salvatore Sirigu is an international goalkeeper, with remarkable experience in European and world competitions and an enviable honours list.

"With Paris Saint-Germain he won four League titles, three French Super Cups, three Coupe de la Ligue and two Coupe de France.

"He was also the best Ligue 1 goalkeeper for two seasons and made 30 appearances in the Champions League.

"With Italy he has collected 17 appearances, taking part in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and last year's European Championships in France.

"He's 30-years-old and at this point in the career of a goalkeeper he has many years as a protagonist ahead of him.

"He was the first choice for us, to be able to sign him and make him available to Coach [Sinisa] Mihajlovic is a source of great satisfaction.

"In addition to his aforementioned talent, Sirigu brings Torino the enthusiam, personality and humility of someone who wants to play an important role by working hard on the pitch every day.

"The club is happy to extend the warmest welcome to Salvatore Sirigu.

"Welcome to Turin, and always Forza Toro!"

