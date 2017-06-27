Sirigu: ‘Honoured by Torino’

By Football Italia staff

Salvatore Sirigu is “honoured” to have signed for Torino as they have “a unique history”.

The goalkeeper officially joined the Granata from Paris Saint-Germain this afternoon, having spent last season on loan with Sevilla and then Osasuna.

“I’m very happy to be part of this club,” Sirigu said.

“I chose Toro because they wanted me strongly and because for years they’ve been carrying out a solid project with exponential growth.

“The club and the President made me feel important and I thank them for that. I’m honoured to be part of this club, which has a unique history.”