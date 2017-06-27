‘Giaccherini could go to Fiorentina’

By Football Italia staff

Emanuele Giaccherini’s agent says the Napoli man could replace Borja Valero at Fiorentina - “he’s more consistent and he scores more”.

The Italian international seems certain to leave the Partenopei this summer, having made just one Serie A start in the previous campaign.

“After Juventus, who wanted him in January, he can only go to a big team like Inter or Milan; teams around that level,” Furio Valcareggi said on Radio Bruno.

“Fiorentina? They’re on the limit. He would cost around €1m and for that reason there’s a big market out there for him.

“I’d gladly take him to Florence in place of Borja Valero because he’s more consistent and he scores more than the Spaniard.”