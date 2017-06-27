Japanese option for Totti

By Football Italia staff

Francesco Totti has an offer from Japanese side Tokyo Verdy but “he wants €3m” so a deal is difficult.

The 40-year-old played his final game for Roma at the end of the Serie A season, but he has an offer to continue as a director.

However, Er Pupone may want to continue his playing career and he’s received an offer from the J2 League side.

“We are interested and have contacted him,” club President Hanyu Hideaki admitted to Japanese media.

“There’s been no progress though as he wants €3m. Having him here would be a dream.”

Despite his veteran status, Totti wouldn’t be the oldest player in the division if he joined, as former Genoa striker Kazuyoshi Miura is still playing for Yokohama FC at the age of 50.