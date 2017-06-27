NEWS
Tuesday June 27 2017
Maradona to become Neapolitan citizen
By Football Italia staff

It has been confirmed that Napoli legend Diego Maradona will be given honorary Neapolitan citizenship.

The Argentine led the Partenopei to two Scudetti and the UEFA Cup during his time at San Paolo, and is still revered in Campania.

Today Ciro Borriello of the Sport del Comune has confirmed to ANSA that Maradona will receive honorary citizenship at a ceremony on July 5.

The honour will be bestowed upon him at Piazza del Plebiscito at 21.30 local time, and the ceremony will be preceded by a musical show.

The event was decided upon at a meeting of the commune today.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies