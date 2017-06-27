Maradona to become Neapolitan citizen

By Football Italia staff

It has been confirmed that Napoli legend Diego Maradona will be given honorary Neapolitan citizenship.

The Argentine led the Partenopei to two Scudetti and the UEFA Cup during his time at San Paolo, and is still revered in Campania.

Today Ciro Borriello of the Sport del Comune has confirmed to ANSA that Maradona will receive honorary citizenship at a ceremony on July 5.

The honour will be bestowed upon him at Piazza del Plebiscito at 21.30 local time, and the ceremony will be preceded by a musical show.

The event was decided upon at a meeting of the commune today.