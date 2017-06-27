Genoa release Orban

By Football Italia staff

Genoa have officially released Lucas Orban from his contract after just 13 appearances for the club.

The 28-year-old did not make much of an impression on Serie A, as he was sent off and given a three-match ban in November, then made only another four appearances.

He was ruled out by injury, then dropped and from May onwards given time away by mutual consent.

Today, Orban’s contract was terminated by mutual consent, so the Argentine left-back is a free agent.

He had joined a year ago on a free transfer from Valencia.

Orban has two senior international caps for Argentina.