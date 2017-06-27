NEWS
Tuesday June 27 2017
Napoli step up Mario Rui talks
By Football Italia staff

Roma are believed to want €13m for Mario Rui, while the Napoli offer is currently just €8-9m, but they continue to negotiate.

The full-back wants a reunion with former Empoli Coach Maurizio Sarri and struggled for playing time at the Olimpico, partly due to a torn ACL last summer.

Talks really started in earnest today and, according to Calcionapoli24.it, the offer on the table is €8-9m.

The Giallorossi are requesting €11m plus €2m in bonuses for a total of €13m.

It’s reported the clubs are likely to find a middle ground and agree on €8.5m plus €1.5m bonuses.

Rui has already worked out a four-year contract with Napoli worth €1.6m per season plus incentives.

