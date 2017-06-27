U21 line-ups: Spain-Italy

Italy are forced into changes in their European Under-21 Championship semi-final against star-studded Spain, using Federico Bernardeschi as a striker.

It kicks off in Krakow at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT), while the other semi-final is between England and Germany.

The Azzurrini squeezed through as Group B winners thanks to a 1-0 victory over Germany and Denmark beating the Czech Republic 3-1.

It came at a price, because key players Domenico Berardi and Andrea Conti are both suspended.

Mattia Caldara is not 100 per cent fit either, but he starts with Davide Calabria of Milan stepping in at right-back.

Federico Chiesa is bumped up to wide left, moving Bernardeschi into a support striker role.

Andrea Petagna returns to the starting XI after he was dropped against Germany for a False 9 approach.

Sassuolo’s Lorenzo Pellegrini has been probably the most impressive Italy player in the tournament so far and he is flanked by Marco Benassi (again not fully fit) and Roberto Gagliardini of Inter.

Spain are the favourites to win this tournament, which would be their fifth – equalling Italy’s all-time record.

They also play 4-3-3 and have a full squad to choose from, including ex-Milan winger Gerard Deulofeu, Malaga striker Sandro and Real Madrid hero in the marking Marco Asensio.

Saul Niguez is already a regular for Atletico Madrid and scored some spectacular goals in the tournament so far, while Hector Bellerin represents Arsenal.

Although Spain won all three games so far in this competition, they struggled to beat Portugal 3-1 and were under pressure for much of it, scoring on the counter-attack.

The record between these sides in competitive games is perfectly even – three wins each, two draws and 11 goals apiece.

They met in a friendly back in March and Spain won 2-1 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, but above all the 2013 Final saw the Azzurrini beaten 4-2.

Spain are playing in red, Italy with their white away kit.

Spain: Kepa Arrizabalaga; Bellerin, Mere, Vallejo, Jonny; Ceballos, Llorente, Saul Niguez; Deulofeu, Sandro Ramirez, Asensio

Spain bench: R Blanco, Pau, Gaya, Valencia, R Hernandez, D Gonzalez, Odriozola, D Suarez, Merino, Oyarzabal, Soler, Mayoral, Inaki Williams

Italy: Donnarumma; Calabria, Caldara, Rugani, Barreca; Benassi, Gagliardini, Pellegrini, Chiesa; Bernardeschi, Petagna

Italy bench: Cragno, Scuffet, Biraschi, Ferrari, Pezzella, Cataldi, Grassi, Locatelli, Cerri, Garritano

Ref: Vincic (SVN)