NEWS
Tuesday June 27 2017
Besiktas fight Torino for Vermaelen
By Football Italia staff

Torino face competition for Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen, as Besiktas also want him on loan after his Roma spell.

The 31-year-old Belgium international spent this season on loan at Roma, but did not impress with only 12 competitive appearances and recurring injury problems.

Therefore, the Giallorossi opted against activating their €10m option to buy.

Toro are known to be tracking Vermaelen to request a loan with help paying his salary.

Now it’s reported that Turkish club Besiktas are also interested in giving Vermaelen another new experience.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies