Besiktas fight Torino for Vermaelen

By Football Italia staff

Torino face competition for Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen, as Besiktas also want him on loan after his Roma spell.

The 31-year-old Belgium international spent this season on loan at Roma, but did not impress with only 12 competitive appearances and recurring injury problems.

Therefore, the Giallorossi opted against activating their €10m option to buy.

Toro are known to be tracking Vermaelen to request a loan with help paying his salary.

Now it’s reported that Turkish club Besiktas are also interested in giving Vermaelen another new experience.