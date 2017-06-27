Man Utd €80m for James Rodriguez

By Football Italia staff

Italian reports claim that Manchester United are ready to pay Real Madrid €80m for James Rodriguez, a former Inter and Milan target.

The Colombia international is not part of Zinedine Zidane’s plans and asked to be sold so he could get more regular playing time.

Milan and Inter both approached the Merengues, but were put off by both the asking price and his apparent favouring of Jose Mourinho.

According to Mediaset Premium, Manchester United are prepared to pay €80m in order to get James Rodriguez.

They are also very close to Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, who had also been linked with Milan.