Trezeguet: 'I gave back to Juventus'

By Football Italia staff

David Trezeguet reveals he dropped down into Serie B with Juventus after Calciopoli “to give something back.”

The striker was one of several stars who stuck by the Turin giants after their demotion to the second division in 2006, along with Alessandro Del Piero, Pavel Nedved and Gigi Buffon.

“Every player has to decide his destiny, whether to stay or go,” Trezeguet told Mediaset Premium.

“Staying would mean playing in Serie B with a 16-point penalty. At that moment, you feel the need to give something back to Juve. We all stayed to help the club and start a new story.

“On a purely emotional level, that was a great season. Everywhere we went there was a sense of celebration and many lads came up from the youth academy. We won and got straight back to where Juve should be, in Serie A.

“The 2001-02 season was the best for various reasons. After Pippo Inzaghi’s departure, Marcello Lippi had chosen me to partner Del Piero.

“I had a very good rapport with Lippi and remember that at the start of the year he told me that if I scored 30 goals, I’d have to give him a present, otherwise he’d give one to me: at the end of the year, I scored 35 goals overall.

“It was a wonderful campaign, we won the Scudetto on the final day after so many years, that famous May 5. I also managed to win the Capocannoniere title and that was a unique feeling.

“I won other titles with Juve, but the first is the one I remember most fondly.”