Tavecchio: 'Italy want victory'

By Football Italia staff

Italy “are here to win” the Under-21 European Championship semi-final against Spain, assured FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio.

It kicks off at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT), click here for the line-ups.

“We expect great things and we are here to win, that is the intention,” Tavecchio told Sky Sport Italia.

“If we were to go out against Spain, it would nonetheless be an honourable tournament, but we want to do more.”

Gianluigi Donnarumma has been at the centre of transfer speculation and a contract dispute with Milan. Did his comments on Twitter and Instagram qualify as breaking the Italy Code of Ethics while on international duty?

“He needs to focus on his exams and that’s all,” replied Tavecchio.