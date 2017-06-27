Manolas to undergo Zenit medical

By Football Italia staff

Roma defender Kostas Manolas is expected to undergo his Zenit medical tomorrow after a €35m deal, but Leandro Paredes is still hesitating.

According to Sky Sport Italia and Mediaset Premium, the two clubs have now worked out all the details for Manolas to make the move.

It’ll be worth €30m plus €5m in bonuses and the Greek international will fly out for a medical tomorrow.

This was meant to be part of a double swoop with Paredes worth a total €60m, but the Argentine midfielder is still not entirely convinced.

While Sky claim he is very close to accepting the Russian transfer, Mediaset insist Paredes is holding out because he would prefer Juventus.