Official: Bruno Fernandes to Sporting

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria have officially sold creative midfielder Bruno Fernandes to Sporting CP for a reported €9m plus bonuses.

The Blucerchiati announced the transfer this evening with a brief statement.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Samp were paid €9m plus performance-related bonuses.

It’s a big profit, as they took him on loan with €6m obligation to buy from Udinese last summer.

Bruno Fernandes scored five goals with two assists in 33 Serie A games for Sampdoria.