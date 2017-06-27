Dani Alves: 'I don't play for money'

By Football Italia staff

Dani Alves said goodbye to Juventus fans, as he prepares to sign for Manchester City, but assured “I don’t play football for money. I apologise if fans think I did something to offend them.”

Bianconeri director Beppe Marotta already confirmed the contract termination by mutual consent, as after one year the Brazilian wanted a new experience.

He’ll reunite with former Barcelona Coach Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

“I would like to thank all the JUVENTUS FANS for the year I experienced, TO MY TEAMMATES FOR WELCOMING ME LIKE THE REAL PROFESSIONALS THEY ARE, FOR A CLUB THAT WINS AND PLAYS IN FINALS,” wrote Dani Alves on Instagram in Spanish.

“I think that my respect for this club and its supporters was my dedication, my passion and all the efforts to make this club a greater club every single day.

“I apologise to the Juventus fans if sometimes they thought I had done something to offend them. This was never my intention, I just have a very spontaneous way of approaching life that few people understand… even though it appears that I am not perfect, however, my heart is pure.

“Today I end our professional rapport and will take with me all of those who with love and true heart make Juve a great club. As everyone knows, I always say what I think and feel…

“I feel that I should say thank you to Mr Marotta for the opportunity he gave me, he’s a great professional and someone who loves his job like few others…

“I don’t play football for money, I play football because I love the profession and those who are part of it. I leave it up to you to judge what I have done and worked for.

“I LOVE FOOTBALL and money will never take me to any other place.”