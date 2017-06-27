NEWS
Tuesday June 27 2017
Lazio and Valencia eye Pasalic
By Football Italia staff

Mario Pasalic may well stay in Italy after his Milan spell, as Chelsea could loan him to Lazio or Valencia.

The 22-year-old midfielder spent this season at San Siro at a cost of €1m.

He contributed five goals and one assist in 24 Serie A appearances.

It remains to be seen whether Pasalic will be given the opportunity to remain with the Rossoneri.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Croatian won’t stay at Stamford Bridge for long, as another loan is on the cards.

Lazio are interested in taking on Pasalic, while Valencia are another option in La Liga.

He already had a season in Spain with Elche in 2014-15.

