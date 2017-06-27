NEWS
Tuesday June 27 2017
Official: Sevilla have Banega deal
By Football Italia staff

Sevilla have officially announced a basic agreement with Inter to sign Ever Banega, who makes his return to the club after one year.

The Argentina international had left as a free agent last summer when his contract expired.

Failing to settle at San Siro, the midfielder is heading back to Sevilla and has agreed a new three-year contract, confirmed Sevilla.

It is believed to be worth €9m.

The Spanish club announced it on their website this evening, as did Inter, and the transfer is pending a medical.

Banega was already a key figure for Sevilla from 2014-16.

Paris Saint-Germain had wanted to sign him for former Sevilla Coach Unai Emery, which is why the Spaniards were in such a rush to announce the move.

