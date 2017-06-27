'Roma and Watford want Aguirre'

By Football Italia staff

“Roma and Watford have asked if they can take Rodrigo Aguirre on loan” from Udinese, confirmed his agent.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan forward is owned by Udinese, but spent the last six months on loan at Nacional.

“Roma and Watford have asked for information to take Aguirre on loan,” agent Pablo Betancourt told La Ora Deportiva.

“It’s unlikely he will remain at Nacional, because he wants to listen to offers from other clubs.”

Udinese and Watford are both owned by the Pozzo family, so they regularly loan players to each other.

Aguirre already had loan spells at Empoli, Perugia, FC Lugano and Nacional.