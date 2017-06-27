U21: Saul hat-trick sinks 10-man Italy

By Football Italia staff

Italy crashed out of the European Under-21 Championship after a 3-1 semi-final defeat to Spain, as Saul Niguez got a hat-trick and Roberto Gagliardini was sent off.

These sides met in the 2013 Final, Spain winning 4-2, and they were reunited again in Krakow for the semi-final and opportunity to face Germany for the trophy. They were the most successful sides in the history of the European Under-21 Championship, Italy leading five to four. Domenico Berardi and Andrea Conti were suspended, so Davide Calabria stepped in with Federico Bernardeschi joining Andrea Petagna as a support striker.

Gianluigi Donnarumma was alert to stop former Milan teammate Gerard Deulofeu curling in directly from the corner flag, then a shot was straight at him.

Lorenzo Pellegrini pounced on a defensive error and forced Kepa Arrizabalaga into a reaction save with his leg at the near post. On the resulting corner, another Bernardeschi effort was deflected over by Jonny.

Deulofeu sprung the offside trap on a set play only to fire wide from close range and Calabria turned a Deulofeu cross-shot away from five yards.

Andrea Petagna tested Kepa with his weaker right foot, but it remained a generally even first half.

Spain broke the deadlock after the restart, as Saul Niguez curled into the far bottom corner from the edge of the box after good work cutting in from the left by Dani Ceballos.

It got worse for the Azzurrini, as Inter midfielder Roberto Gagliardini received his second yellow card for kicking out in frustration at Ceballos and left them down to 10 men.

However, Bernardeschi confirmed his excellent campaign by dribbling to the D and seeing his shot deflected off Jonny into the corner past Kepa’s fingertips.

The optimism didn’t last long, as moments later Saul Niguez hit a scorcher from distance, his fourth goal in three games, that Donnarumma was late to react to.

The Milan goalkeeper did get down to parry a Deulofeu counter-attack and Mattia Caldara got a decisive block on Sandro Ramirez.

Saul Niguez completed his hat-trick after a well-worked move down the left, Marco Asensio pulling back for the simple finish from 10 yards.

Italy still didn't give in, as Pellegrini called Kepa into a tricky two-time save.

Spain 3-1 Italy

Saul Niguez 53, 65, 74 (S), Bernardeschi 62 (I)

Spain: Kepa Arrizabalaga; Bellerin, Mere, Vallejo, Jonny; Ceballos (Oyarzabal 88), Llorente, Saul Niguez; Deulofeu (D Suarez 82), Sandro Ramirez (Inaki Williams 78), Asensio

Italy: Donnarumma; Calabria, Caldara, Rugani, Barreca; Benassi (Garritano 87) Gagliardini, Pellegrini, Chiesa (Locatelli 61); Bernardeschi, Petagna (Cerri 72)

Ref: Vincic (SVN)

Sent off: Gagliardini 58 (I)