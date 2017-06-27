Di Biagio: 'Zero regrets'

By Football Italia staff

Gigi Di Biagio has “zero regrets” for the Italy Under-21 squad after they went out of the Euro semi-final against Spain. “It’s only normal a red card influenced the game.”

The Azzurrini crashed out of the European Under-21 Championship after a 3-1 semi-final defeat to Spain, where Saul Niguez got a hat-trick and Roberto Gagliardini saw red.

Federico Bernardeschi scored the temporary equaliser when they were already down to 10 men, but it had been a very even game until then.

“We had a very good first half, Spain started to take control in the second and it’s only normal that a red card influenced the game a great deal,” the Coach told Rai Sport.

“Spain already keep the ball well with 11 against 11, so imagine with an extra man. When these things happen, Spain get more confidence, can control the game and it all becomes simpler for them.

“The lads were fantastic, the transfer market didn’t influence them in any way. The concern is that we had the squad to go all the way, but considering how tonight’s match went, I could not have asked for more from my lads.

“It’s not a contract issue. I have always waited until after the Euros to discuss the contract, even when it was proposed to me.

“I have zero regrets at these four years with the Under-21s. Our mission was to revive Italian football and we achieved it, having at least the chance to go all the way.

“Of course, the icing on the cake would’ve been to win the Euros, but we did a great job.”

In Di Biagio’s other European Under-21 Championship in 2015, the Azzurrini went out in the group phase.