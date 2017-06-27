Juve ask Real Madrid for Danilo

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have chosen Danilo as the replacement for Dani Alves, claim Sky Sport Italia, and Real Madrid would let him go for €20m.

Today Dani Alves said goodbye to the Bianconeri supporters, as he’ll terminate his contract by mutual consent to join Manchester City.

According to Sky Sport Italia pundit Gianluca Di Marzio, Juve have set their sights firmly on Danilo as his heir.

The right-back turns 26 next month and only made the move from Porto in 2015 for €31.5m.

He struggled for playing time, though, contributing one goal and three assists in 25 competitive appearances this season.

This would explain the drop in price-tag to just €20m, though Juve are currently believed to be offering €15m plus bonuses.

It’s worth noting that Danilo does not have a European passport, so would take up a non-EU spot.

This could have a knock-on effect for their Douglas Costa bid.