Pellegrini: 'I sign for Roma tonight'

By Football Italia staff

As expected, Lorenzo Pellegrini announced he will “sign for Roma in the hotel” tonight after Italy’s European Under-21 Championship semi-final.

The midfielder was again impressive in the tournament, but Roberto Gagliardini’s red card and a Saul Niguez hat-trick saw the Azzurrini crash out 3-1.

“I will go now and sign for Roma in the hotel,” Pellegrini told reporters in Krakow.

“I am returning to Roma in order to play my chances. I want to be a protagonist, of course then the Coach and club will decide.

“The Euros went well, but we hoped to reach the Final.”

Pellegrini came up through the Roma youth academy and was sold to Sassuolo two years ago, but with a buy-back clause worth €10m.

Turning 21 only last week, he has already more than surpassed that value, this season scoring eight goals with eight assists in 34 competitive games for Sassuolo.

He’ll be effectively following Coach Eusebio Di Francesco to the Stadio Olimpico.