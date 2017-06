Milan reject Besiktas Gomez bid

By Football Italia staff

Milan have reportedly turned down an offer worth €10m from Besiktas for defender Gustavo Gomez.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Coach Vincenzo Montella personally put his veto on the deal, insisting the Paraguay international will come good.

The 24-year-old arrived from Lanus last summer for €8.5m and was given 18 Serie A appearances, plus one Coppa Italia outing.

Besiktas made a proposal for Gomez in the region of €10m, but the Rossoneri want more if they are to part with him so soon.