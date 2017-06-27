NEWS
Tuesday June 27 2017
Muriel close to Sevilla
By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria striker Luis Muriel is reported to be in advanced negotiations with Sevilla for a move worth €20m plus bonuses.

According to Sportitalia, the Colombia international is increasingly close to making the move.

Although he has a €28m release clause in his contract, Samp are prepared to accept €22m plus bonuses.

The Sevilla offer on the table is currently €18-20m plus €3-4m in bonuses, so it’s now just a matter of whittling down the details.

The 26-year-old contributed 13 goals and nine assists in 33 competitive games this season.

His contract with Samp expires in June 2019 and he arrived from Udinese for €12m in 2015.

This evening, Sevilla already announced they have a deal to sign Ever Banega from Inter, pending a medical, for a reported €9m.

