Napoli call for Rulli

By Football Italia staff

Napoli have asked Manchester City for goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli, who is currently on the books of Real Sociedad.

The 25-year-old Argentine is seen as the ideal heir to Pepe Reina, whose contract renewal has still not been worked out.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Partenopei have set their sights firmly on Rulli as the top target.

His situation is a little complicated, as Manchester City technically sold him to Real Sociedad in January 2017 for €7m, but have a buy-back clause.

With this in mind, Napoli are engaging in talks directly with the Premier League club.

The first offer on the table is a loan with obligation to buy at the end of the season.