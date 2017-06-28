NEWS
Wednesday June 28 2017
Milan to sign Borini
By Football Italia staff

Multiple reports suggest Milan have agreed a deal for Sunderland’s Fabio Borini, and he’ll arrive for his medical tomorrow.

The Italian international is keen to leave the Black Cats after their relegation, and he had been linked with a switch to Lazio.

However, MilanNews, Calciomercato.com and Gazzetta dello Sport are all now saying that the Rossoneri have a deal for the 26-year-old, and that he’ll take his medicals with the club tomorrow.

The transfer fee is expected to be around €6m [£5.3m] after the English side paid around £8m in 2015.

Borini made 26 Premier League appearances last season, scoring twice as Sunderland finished bottom of the table.

The striker, who can also play on either flank, has played for Chelsea, Roma and Liverpool previously, with a career total of 36 goals in 166 games.

