Manolas to Zenit stalls?

By Football Italia staff

Kostas Manolas still hasn’t turned up for his Zenit St Petersburg medical, with reports the deal has stalled.

It appeared the Roma defender had agreed a move to the Russian Premier League, and a medical was scheduled at Villa Stuart this morning.

The Greek international was late for the scheduled 7.00 start time, but it wasn’t thought the deal was in any jeopardy.

However, Sky Italia is now reporting that there is an issue over wages which is delaying the completion of the deal.

Manolas is said to be unhappy that his salary has been established in Rubles in his contract, due to the volatile nature of the currency.

If his salary is written in Euros, he’d have to be paid the same amount no matter the exchange rate, whereas a collapse in the price of the Ruble would see his salary cut.

Strangely, it seems the far more reluctant Leandro Paredes has agreed a contract, and will do his medicals this weekend.

Zenit are hoping to do a deal for both at the same time, but they may be forced to divide the deals if they can’t reach a compromise with Manolas.