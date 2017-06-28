Agent: ‘Skriniar to Inter not done’

By Football Italia staff

Milan Skriniar’s agent insists a move to Inter isn’t done yet - “there are also offers from Spain and England”.

Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero announced yesterday that a deal had been agreed which would see the centre-back join the Nerazzurri.

However, Slovakian outlet Sport has spoken to Skriniar’s representative who says things aren’t quite at that stage.

“There’s nothing new yet, we’ll know by Friday,” Karol Csontó explained.

“We have to decide what to do, because there are other offers. As well as Inter, there are also offers from Spain and England.

“As I said though, we’ll know more on Friday.”