Official: Toni leaves Verona

By Football Italia staff

Verona have officially confirmed that Luca Toni has left his role as sporting director.

It was reported last week that the former striker was considering walking away, as he feels sidelined in the role he took up after the end of his playing career.

Today it has been confirmed that the World Cup winner will leave his post when his contract expires on Friday.

“Hellas Verona FC announces that it will terminate its professional relationship with Luca Toni on June 30, 2017,” a statement on the Butei’s website reads.

“From the directors to the technical staff, from the team to every employee, Hellas Verona extends a heartfelt thanks to Luca Toni for these four years together.

“After his success on the pitch, where he was a protagonist with 51 goals, 128 points won in the League and the Capocannoniere title to this year as a director.

“Our paths are diverging but we know that one day they will come together again.”

Club President Maurizio Setti also paid tribute to Toni.

“You were a champion on the pitch who deservedly entered the history of this club, that’s what the numbers say.

“You are a friend and a person with important values.”