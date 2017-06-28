Lucarelli extends with Parma

By Football Italia staff

Alessandro Lucarelli will lead Parma into Serie B, having signed a one-year extension to his contract.

The centre-back joined the Crociati in 2008, and was club captain when they were relegated from Serie A and declared bankrupt in 2015.

That saw Parma refounded in Serie D, and Lucarelli was the only player to remain with the club in the amateur divisions.

After two successive promotions, the Ducali have made it back to Serie B, and today it has been announced the 39-year-old will stay for another season.

“Parma Calcio 1913 is pleased to announced that it has reached an agreement with captain Alessandro Lucarelli for a one-year extension to his contract,” a statement from the club announced.

“The new expiration date will be June 30, 2018. For the club symbol, this will be his 10th consecutive year in the Parma shirt.”