Pescara President Daniele Sebastiani says Mamadou Coulibaly’s move to Inter “should be done today”.
It was reported last week that the Nerazzurri are close to signing the 18-year-old, who made his Serie A debut this season.
“The Nerazzurri are always in the lead,” Sebastiani admitted, speaking to Tuttomercatoweb.
“It should be done today.”
The midfielder arrived in Italy as a refugee, having left Senegal and taken a boat from Morocco.
It’s expected Coulibaly will join on loan, with an obligation to buy for €4m in 12 months’ time.