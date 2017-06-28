Pescara: ‘Coulibaly to Inter today’

By Football Italia staff

Pescara President Daniele Sebastiani says Mamadou Coulibaly’s move to Inter “should be done today”.

It was reported last week that the Nerazzurri are close to signing the 18-year-old, who made his Serie A debut this season.

“The Nerazzurri are always in the lead,” Sebastiani admitted, speaking to Tuttomercatoweb.

“It should be done today.”

The midfielder arrived in Italy as a refugee, having left Senegal and taken a boat from Morocco.

It’s expected Coulibaly will join on loan, with an obligation to buy for €4m in 12 months’ time.