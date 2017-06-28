‘Gonalons close to Roma’

By Football Italia staff

Lyon midfielder Maxime Gonalons is “certainly very close” to Roma, his agent confirms.

The French international has been increasingly linked with the Giallorossi in recent days, with reports that he has already agreed a contract.

Gonalons’ representative met with the Lupi for the past two days, and today he has confirmed that a deal is close.

“For now we have to wait until the two teams find the deal,” Frederic Guerra told LaRoma24.

“The two clubs aren’t very far away at the moment though. Currently we haven’t set a date for the medicals.

“Did Lyon reject €5m? I’d prefer not to talk about that, I don’t know and it’s nothing to do with me.

“We’re certainly very close.”