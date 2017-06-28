Romagnoli: ‘Aiming for World Cup’

By Football Italia staff

Milan centre-back Alessio Romagnoli confirms “I’d like to play in the World Cup”, and reflects on his season.

The defender made his debut for the Azzurri in October last year during the 1-1 draw with Spain, and has won four caps since.

“I’d like to play in the World Cup,” Romagnoli confirmed in an interview with Forza Milan.

“My debut? I tried to think about it as little as possible, it was an important match for qualifying, against Spain.

“It was nice, but I didn’t get too emotional, I tried to relax.”

Romagnoli also reflected on the season which just finished, having been forced out of the Italy squad with injury.

“It was a good season and I played a lot, though less than last year because I had a few injuries which slowed me down.

“That said, I started with the national team and I won the Supercoppa, my first trophy.

“We’re a very young group, with a lot of room to grow and that has already begun to happen. [Manuel] Locatelli, Suso and [Davide] Calabria are the first to come to mind.”