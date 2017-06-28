Throwback: Balotelli batters Germany

By Football Italia staff

Five years ago today, Mario Balotelli scored a double as Italy reached the Euro 2012 final.

The Azzurri had overcome England on penalties in the quarter-final, but were underdogs for the Germany game.

Despite scoring a fine goal against the Republic of Ireland in the group stage, Balotelli had been criticised in some quarters, after hesitating in front of goal on more than one occasion.

He was partnered up-front in Warsaw by fellow ‘bad boy’ Antonio Cassano, and both men silenced their critics to differing degrees.

With 20 minutes on the clock, Andrea Pirlo - who had been the heartbeat of the side all tournament - found Giorgio Chiellini on the left with a raking pass.

The Juventus defender laid it inside for Cassano, who turned Mats Hummels with a series of nice touches and crossed for his striker partner.

Balotelli managed to lose Holger Badstuber, and planted the header past Manuel Neuer in the German goal.

The best was yet to come from Super Mario though, and he doubled the Azzurri’s advantage with a sensation strike.

Riccardo Montolivo was given too much time in midfield, and Balotelli managed to spring the German offside trap.

After his hesitant finishing against Spain and England, the Manchester City man made no such mistake, smashing the ball into the top corner despite the attentions of Phillip Lahm.

Balotelli was substituted to a rapturous ovation after 70 minutes, and despite Mesut Ozil’s late penalty, Italy comfortably reached the final.

The performance was seen as Balotelli’s international arrival, though sadly he has never really managed to replicate his unstoppable showing in Warsaw, and hasn’t played for his country since 2014.