Report: Inter pay €60m for Genoa pair

By Football Italia staff

Inter will reportedly pay up to €60m to secure Genoa youngsters Pietro Pellegri and Eddy Salcedo Mora.

Striker Pellegri played 74 minutes for the Grifone last season, scoring in his only start against Roma on the final day of the season.

Standing at 190cm, he has represented Italy at Under-15, Under-16 and Under-17 levels.

Mora, meanwhile, doesn’t turn 16 until October 1 and is yet to make his first professional appearance.

Despite this, Gianluca Di Marzio’s website is reporting that the Nerazzurri have a deal in place to sign the pair next summer.

Inter will pay €15m for Pellegri, with another €15m in bonuses related to the number of appearances he makes.

For Salcedo they’ll pay €5m, with another €25m in bonuses based on the games he goes on to play in the future.

Both would be left on loan at Marassi for at least two years, and neither can sign a professional contract until he reaches his 18th birthday.

As part of the deal, Genoa are expected to sign at least one player from the Beneamata.

Andrea Ranocchia’s wages will prove difficult, but Senna Miangue, Jonathan Biabiany or George Puscas could make the move.