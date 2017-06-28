Sevilla: ‘Banega yes, Muriel maybe’

By Football Italia staff

Sevilla President Jose Castro says Ever Banega “had his best seasons with us” and calls Luis Muriel “an interesting player”.

Inter midfielder Banega is ready to return to his former club after just one season, with both parties confirming last night that a deal is in place subject to a medical.

In addition, Sampdoria’s Muriel is expected to sign for €20m plus bonuses as a replacement for Stevan Jovetic, whose loan has expired.

“Banega? He had his beat European seasons with us,” Castro pointed out to Spanish media.

“We’re working on our primary targets and he was definitely one of those. It’s like that for Luis Muriel [too], he’s an interesting player.

“Jovetic? It’s not something we can exclude yet, but we have a pre-defined budget and it’s hard to bring the Montenegrin here [permanently].”