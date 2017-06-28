Manolas to hold Zenit meeting

By Football Italia staff

Roma defender Kostas Manolas will hold showdown talks with Zenit St Petersburg this afternoon, according to reports.

The Greek international was on the verge of completing a move to the Russian side, and his medical was scheduled for this morning.

However, Zenit wanted to define his contract in Roubles, while Manolas insisted on Euros and he never showed up at Villa Stuart.

Now Il Messaggero is reporting that he is in Rome, and he and his agent will meet with Zenit this afternoon.

Coach Roberto Mancini will not be present, but executives from the Russian club will look to save the deal.

It has been suggested in the past few hours that Chelsea could look to hijack the deal, though no offer has been made.