Wednesday June 28 2017
Inter rejected for Chiesa
By Football Italia staff

Inter reportedly enquired about Federico Chiesa, but Fiorentina made it clear he’s not for sale.

The Italian Under-21 international made his breakthrough in the season which just finished, making 34 Serie A appearances and scoring four times.

There have been a number of meetings between the Beneamata and the Viola, as Inter look to secure a deal for Borja Valero.

According to calciomercato.com, enquiries were also made about Chiesa, at the behest of Coach Luciano Spalletti.

However, with Valero and Federico Bernardeschi likely to leave, Fiorentina are absolutely refusing to sell another of their jewels this summer.

The Nerazzurri aren’t giving up though, and are considering a deal where they could sign Chiesa next summer, though the Tuscan club are not keen on that option either.

