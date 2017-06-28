Sampdoria close to Ilicic

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina have accepted a €4.5m bid from Sampdoria for Josip Ilicic, so negotiations are now taking place with the player, reports say.

Bruno Fernandes officially joined Sporting CP yesterday, so the Blucerchiati need a new attacking midfielder.

It has been known for some time that their top target was Ilicic, and Sky is reporting that the Viola have accepted a bid worth €4.5m, with €1m in bonuses.

Samp must now find a definitive agreement with the Slovenian international, and there will be a meeting between the two clubs this afternoon to officially agree the deal.