Lapadula to join Genoa

By Football Italia staff

With the arrival of Fabio Borini, Milan are reportedly close to selling Gianluca Lapadula to Genoa.

It emerged earlier today that the Rossoneri have a deal for the Sunderland forward, who is expected to arrive in Milan this evening.

That leaves Lapadula surplus to requirements, and Gianluca Di Marzio’s website believes he’s moving closer to the Rossoblu.

There have been new talks between the Grifone and the player’s entourage, and an official bid is expected imminently.