Kalinic agent meets Corvino

By Football Italia staff

Nikola Kalinic’s agent is meeting Fiorentina sporting director Pantaleo Corvino, as he looks to push through a move to Milan.

The Croatian striker has been targeted by the Rossoneri for several weeks, but so far there has been no breakthrough in the talks.

Now Tomislav Erceg has been pictured in Milan, with Sky reporting that he’s meeting with the Viola’s sporting director.

The stumbling block thus far has been Fiorentina’s €30m asking price, so it’s likely Kalinic’s agent is trying to convince them to lower their demands.