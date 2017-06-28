ADL: ‘Reina? We can’t always renew…’

By Football Italia staff

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis warns Pepe Reina “we can’t always renew” and confirms Adam Ounas will arrive.

The Partenopei have agreed a deal for Bordeaux winger Ounas, but their Spanish goalkeeper could leave this summer.

“Am I happy about signing Ounas? Very,” De Laurentiis told reporters outside the anti-mafia commission in Rome.

“Mario Rui? Right now we’ll have to see, we’re only in the early stages and the transfer window hasn’t opened, we’re waiting for July 1.

“Reina? He still has a year on his contract, we can’t always renew.

“[Coach Maurizio] Sarri isn’t going anywhere, his contract says that he’ll stay with us for another three years.”