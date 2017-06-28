Foket has Atalanta medical

By Football Italia staff

Thomas Foket is having a medical with Atalanta, freeing Andrea Conti to sign for Milan.

The Rossoneri have had an agreement with Conti for some time, but so far they haven’t been able to find a deal with his club.

However, Corriere dello Sport is reporting this afternoon that Gent’s Foket is having a medical with the Bergamo club.

The 22-year-old plays on the right of midfield, but could fill in for Conti in the right wing-back spot.

That’s likely to free the Italian international to finally complete his move to San Siro, with the fee expected to be around €25m.