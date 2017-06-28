Manolas keeps Zenit waiting

By Football Italia staff

Kostas Manolas is taking the night to consider his transfer to Zenit after reports Chelsea were coming in for the Roma defender.

The deal between the clubs had been done for several days, worth around €35m including performance-related bonuses.

Manolas had also been open to the move, but this morning he did not turn up to the planned medical at Rome’s Villa Stuart clinic.

There were more showdown talks today with the Russian club and, according to Sportitalia, the Greek international will think it over tonight.

It’s not clear what happened to change his mind, but there are reports Chelsea are trying to hijack the deal at the last minute.

Although there doesn’t appear to be an offer on the table right now, the €35m price-tag would not be a problem for Antonio Conte.

Roma have another move with Zenit in the works, as Leandro Paredes should make the transfer for €20m plus €3.5m in bonuses.