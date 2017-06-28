Official: Roma sign Karsdorp

By Football Italia staff

Roma have officially signed full-back Rick Karsdorp from Feyenoord for €14m plus €5m in bonuses. “This is a great step forward for me.”

The Dutch international flew in to Rome for his medical yesterday and then signed a contract to June 2022.

“Coming to AS Roma is a great step forward for me,” Karsdorp said on the official club website. “I come here with a great desire and enthusiasm to play and to realise my dreams.

"I know I still have a lot of room to improve and I hope to do that here.”

It’s reported that new Coach Eusebio Di Francesco specifically requested Karsdorp for the Giallorossi.

“Despite his young age, Rick has already shown he possesses great talent,” said sporting director Monchi.

“We are delighted to be able to sign him, and are certain that his attributes will fit in well with the way Di Francesco wants to play.”

Karsdorp will wear the Number 26 jersey at the Stadio Olimpico.

Image via @officialasroma