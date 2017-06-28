Milan close on €20m Calhanoglu

By Football Italia staff

Milan continue their talks with Bayer Leverkusen for Hakan Calhanoglu and could reach an agreement for around €20m.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the negotiations are on-going between the two clubs and the original €30m asking price reduced.

The offer on the table is €18m plus bonuses and it’s believed they could find a middle ground very soon.

Calhanoglu is a 23-year-old midfielder who was born and raised in Germany, but plays his international football for Turkey.

The free kick specialist is under contract until June 2019.

Milan are keeping busy, as they are also ready to finalise deals for Nikola Kalinic of Fiorentina, Atalanta defender Andrea Conti and Sunderland striker Fabio Borini.