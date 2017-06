Dias Felipe heads to Spal

By Football Italia staff

Dias Felipe has surprisingly left Udinese for newly-promoted Spal in a €1m deal, claim Sky Sport Italia.

The defender, also known as Felipe Dal Bello, is due to make the permanent transfer this summer.

He turns 33 next month and was under contract with the Friulani until June 2018.

Felipe is expected to sign a three-year deal with Spal, who won the Serie B championship to earn their shock promotion.