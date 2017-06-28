Report: Roma have Gonalons deal

By Football Italia staff

Roma have reportedly struck a €5m deal to take Maxime Gonalons from Olympique Lyonnais this evening.

A medical is due to take place next week in Rome for the 28-year-old midfielder.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Mediaset Premium and Sportitalia, the agreement has been reached for €5m.

Gonalons will sign a contract with wages worth €2m plus €0.7m in performance-related bonuses.

“It’s true we already have an agreement with Roma for a four-year contract,” agent Frederic Guerra told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“We need the two clubs to agree terms, but we are really very close indeed.

“Napoli had wanted Gonalons twice, but the first time his wife was about to give birth and he didn’t want to move at that time. On the second occasion, he was particularly convinced by the Lyon project.”